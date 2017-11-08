Zara Is Actually Making Us Excited For Winter

Some would argue that Zara is a go-to for spring and summer, and frankly, we have to agree; its tees, shorts, and floral dresses are always on-point. But, for whatever reason, it's the colder months when we love Zara most — and that's probably because we can get coats and sweaters that look like a million bucks for, well...not a million bucks. And this season, the retailer is definitely delivering.
Its latest drop, which inches closer and closer to heavy-layer territory, is tackling the entire trend spectrum, from that sparkly, shoulder-padded disco theme we're seeing everywhere to the more modest, covered-up styles that have recently gone mainstream. So whether you want to get a jumpstart on holiday dressing with some serious bling, or are simply looking to stock up on some fun sweaters and high-neck tops, consider Zara — once again — your one-stop shop.