Zara Is Actually Making Us Excited For Winter

Some would argue that Zara is a go-to for spring and summer, and frankly, we have to agree; its tees, shorts, and floral dresses are always on-point. But, for whatever reason, it's the colder months when we love Zara most — and that's probably because we can get coats and sweaters that look like a million bucks for, well...not a million bucks. And this season, the retailer is definitely delivering.