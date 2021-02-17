When it’s time to look for affordable-chic styles, Zara never disappoints. The Spanish retailer is most well-known for churning out fashion-forward pieces that manage to make us look more expensive than the original price tag, so of course, we keep coming back for more. And with a sale section currently full of wardrobe staples up to 55% off, Zara is once again the place to be.
We took a good look at the current inventory and found a treasure trove of weekender bags, oversized flannel shirts, cream leather booties, and more stunning outfit building blocks. With spring trends on the rise — despite stubborn winter weather — now is the perfect time to invest in some top-notch transitional pieces. Whether it be a velvet skirt for layering over tights or a lilac sweater tank for lounging around the house in style — these clothing deals make year-round fashion look easy.
Ahead, take a peek at all the discounted pieces that we personally would love to add to our wardrobes.
