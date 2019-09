The One Thing Everyone Is Buying From Zara

By now, we like to think we know Zara like the back of our hands; we're regulars at our local store, stay up-to-date on the website's new offerings, and are kind of obsessed with the brand's addictive mobile app . And, after spending some time at the Zara HQ in Spain, we got some insight that we never could have imagined.There's one particular tidbit, though, that took us by surprise — and we're not talking about the correct pronunciation of the brand's name . What we were intrigued to hear was that the category that sells the most isn't shoes or basic blouses, but outerwear; Jesús Echevarría Hernández, chief communications officer of Inditex, confirmed: "It changes, but the jackets at Zara are always very well-received."Now that we think about it, it makes complete sense, considering some of the most comfortable, warm, and not to mention expensive-looking coats we own are actually from Zara. But we could always use some more, right? (Especially when temperatures outside are falling into single digits). Click on to shop a few of our favorite jackets currently up for grabs — because if there's one thing we definitely know about Zara, it's that its merchandise sells quick, regardless of what category it falls under.