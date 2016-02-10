The One Thing Everyone Is Buying From Zara

By now, we like to think we know Zara like the back of our hands; we're regulars at our local store, stay up-to-date on the website's new offerings, and are kind of obsessed with the brand's addictive mobile app. And, after spending some time at the Zara HQ in Spain, we got some insight that we never could have imagined.
There's one particular tidbit, though, that took us by surprise — and we're not talking about the correct pronunciation of the brand's name. What we were intrigued to hear was that the category that sells the most isn't shoes or basic blouses, but outerwear; Jesús Echevarría Hernández, chief communications officer of Inditex, confirmed: "It changes, but the jackets at Zara are always very well-received."
Now that we think about it, it makes complete sense, considering some of the most comfortable, warm, and not to mention expensive-looking coats we own are actually from Zara. But we could always use some more, right? (Especially when temperatures outside are falling into single digits). Click on to shop a few of our favorite jackets currently up for grabs — because if there's one thing we definitely know about Zara, it's that its merchandise sells quick, regardless of what category it falls under.
There's one particular tidbit, though, that took us by surprise — and we're not talking about the correct pronunciation of the brand's name. What we were intrigued to hear was that the category that sells the most isn't shoes or basic blouses, but outerwear; Jesús Echevarría Hernández, chief communications officer of Inditex, confirmed: "It changes, but the jackets at Zara are always very well-received."
Now that we think about it, it makes complete sense, considering some of the most comfortable, warm, and not to mention expensive-looking coats we own are actually from Zara. But we could always use some more, right? (Especially when temperatures outside are falling into single digits). Click on to shop a few of our favorite jackets currently up for grabs — because if there's one thing we definitely know about Zara, it's that its merchandise sells quick, regardless of what category it falls under.