Imagine how much easier shopping online would be if your gchat BFF was always online — telling you what to buy and what to skip. Because then, you wouldn't find yourself in the same situation every two weeks, with 30 Zara.com browser tabs open, and at least 10 items already in your cart.



Calling fast-fashion's never ending pages of on-trend items overwhelming would be an understatement, so we're clueing you in on our must-buy Zara picks. Consider this your one-stop shop, or like a best friend signing on to help you sort through the virtual piles. Whether you're in the market for affordable, wear-everyday footwear or some new cold-weather layering staples, click on to score the 15 items we'll be ordering from the fashion-girl favorite this week — because we know it's never that long before a new wave of product hits.