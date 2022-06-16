Yuna’s Cool & Style-Centric Beauty Routine

It's finally the weekend! My husband greets me in bed — he’s already up — with a cup of coffee, but I’m still pretty sleepy and in dire need of water. I down a cup of water that I have on my nightstand that I’ve prepared the night before with a little bit of lemon. Then I get up, make the bed (with our two cats still playing on it), and walk towards the dining area — which we had moved from the kitchen to our little french-window area. It’s so pretty. Why haven't I thought of this before? What it needs now is a pretty bouquet of flowers on the table. Maybe I’ll go the Melrose Trading Post see what they have. I go into the bathroom to get ready for my weekend adventure.