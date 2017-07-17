Why ARE Women Still Having Kids?

"For me, it was a little bit easier because I always knew that I wanted to have kids. But most women grow up in this world that says that having children is the most important thing that they can do, that being a mother is going to be their primary and most important identity, like the most important job in the world. And I think that's a really dangerous message to send women because it makes having children the default expectation rather than a proactive choice that you're making. I think given how difficult parenting can be, and how much motherhood does change your life, you know it has to be a proactive decision — it has to be something that you really thought about and want to actively do. Rather than just saying, 'Oh well, you get older, you go to college, you get married, and you have kids.'"