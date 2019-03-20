6 Perfect Airbnbs For Woodstock 50 Festival-Goers

Last night, the lineup for Woodstock 50 was announced, and now music-lovers all over the country can hardly talk about anything other than the chance to see Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Dead & Company, Pussy Riot, and more performers this August. Though the tickets don't officially go on sale until Earth Day on April 22, it's certainly not too early to start planning the pilgrimage to Watkins Glen International, the site of the music and arts festival in Watkins Glen, NY. With so many people eager to attend the rebirth of this historic event, hotels, inns, and Airbnbs in the area will be filling up fast.
Right now, there seems to be only one Airbnb available in Watkins Glen on August 16, 17, and 18, and the listing is for one bedroom at $600 a night. Luckily, however, there are many more affordable Airbnb rentals available on the Woodstock 50 dates in neighboring towns that are 15- to 30-minute drives to the festival's location. These rentals are also close to other upstate New York attractions, so guests can explore the area in-between must-see musicians.
Take a look ahead to see snatch up these nearby Airbnbs while you can.
