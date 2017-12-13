With more than four million accommodations spanning 190 countries, Airbnb is a treasure trove for properties that run the gamut from cozy to downright dreamy: If you can imagine it, it’s probably listed on the platform. We love combing through the database to search for the most incredible properties you can book, and slotting them into our Airbnb Wish Lists. Much to our delight, the startup has just served up even more travel inspiration.
As part of its trending report for hospitality trends the coming year, the brand has released a list of the most favorited properties in every country. And, let's just say that there are some real gems: From a private island in the sunniest part of Norway to a Tudor-style castle in Northern England, these getaways will give you a serious case of wanderlust. Click on to discover 10 of our favorites from the global roundup. You'd be surprised by how affordable some of them actually are.