Miley Cyrus Poses Naked For Instagram — & Fans Have One Question

Although most of us weren't born until decades later, it's common knowledge that the Woodstock festival of 1969 was much more than a concert on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York. Admit it: At least once in your life you've probably whispered to a friend that it'd be way cooler to trade in a Coachella ticket for a trip back through time to spend a long weekend celebrating peace and music, right? Now you can with this summer's Woodstock anniversary festival. But instead of seeing Joan Baez jam in a torrential downpour, you get to see Miley Cyrus... nude?
OK, Cyrus probably won't be nude at Woodstock, but she did announce her spot in the 50th anniversary concert lineup with a series of photos on Instagram, including a very naked photo with the caption, "Festival season is here, I’m queer, and ready to party!" As expected, it's garnering some interesting reactions from fans.
But for the first time ever, people don't seem concerned with the fact that Cyrus is naked. In fact, most people in the comments are excited that Cyrus is embracing her freedom to be naked as she so pleases. But some of her followers are praying that she finds some sunscreen before she finds her clothes (although both would seriously eliminate the potential for sun damage, as an astute Instagram user pointed out, saying the desert sun is too strong to risk a full-body burn).
Everyone really can't get over the fact that she's lounging in direct sunlight with nothing but a hat covering her face — an ironic decision considering how helpful bucket hats can be in preventing sun damage. One user put it plainly and wrote, "Sunscreen," while yet another offered a sincere suggestion: "u better put some sunblock on Momma!"
Lucky for Cyrus, she has a few months before she has to start packing for Woodstock. Let's just hope that between now and then she finds a bottle of SPF 45 — and some cooling aloe gel, just in case.
