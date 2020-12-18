After you’ve survived a long night of eating your favorite holiday side dishes, navigating family politics, and the inevitable exhaustion that comes from holiday festivities, the day after should be devoted to relaxation and recovery. While you may have gotten dressed up for your dinner, we believe that the day after any holiday should be strictly reserved for cozy sartorial choices and we’ve found 28 options for you to spend the whole long weekend in.
That’s right — we’re talking elasticated waistbands, super-soft knits, and the cutest joggers. Whether you still want to look presentable while running errands in knitted trousers, or plan to eat leftovers on the couch, make comfort a priority since you are now in official holiday season territory. Bonus points on investing in a pair you love, because we think this athletic stretchy waistband style would look rather becoming with a blazer and boots. No matter what you're up to — or even if you're up to nothing at all — breaking out the loungewear is a trend you deserve.
