Oxfords Are Back For Fall — And Have A New Look

While classic Oxfords remain a popular style with both men and women today, as Prada’s cult-favorite iteration — currently available in three different materials — goes to show, sometimes the classics aren’t the only way to go. Instead, in 2020, you can find Oxfords that are lifted and made to make a statement rather than blend in. Following in Prada’s lead, The Row put their own spin on classic Oxfords, crafting theirs for fall out of pony hair and offering them in shades of ivory and black. Meanwhile, Swedish footwear brand Eytys gave their iteration a platform sole and a round toe, Marni opted for contrast stitching and a square toe, and Adieu put in a heavy rubber sole and added green accents. Of course, plenty of lower-priced options by the likes of Dr. Martens, Zara, and & Other Stories were also manufactured for fall to make the footwear style accessible no matter the budget.