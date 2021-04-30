We Found Cute Summer Shoes For Your Size 11 (& Up) Feet

Raise your hand if you’ve ever fallen victim to the size-ten cap. (You can’t see this but my hand is raised.) As someone who wears a size 11, shopping for women's shoes hasn't been a breeze. Growing up, many popular retailers either offered sizing that maxed out around ten or stock that was incredibly limited in sizes 11 and up — as if “big feet” were a rare thing, SMH. Fast-forward a few years to when online shopping was booming and I suddenly gained access to a much wider pool of wider shoes. Although options larger feet are more common nowadays, it can still be difficult to find the perfect (read: stylish) pair.
Since the cute-shoe-finding struggle is real for those of us who fall into the extended size range, I’ve tried to make it a little easier by rustling up all the best-looking and fitting styles for our feet. Ahead, shop everything from the perfect white sneakers to some trendy chunky sandals and a classic pair of loafers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
