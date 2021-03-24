Loafer Purists: Here Are 13 Non-Chunky Classics

Loafers are enjoying a makeover moment, with chunky soles inflated to SUV-size proportions and Crayola-level color treatments normally reserved for a kindergarten classroom. While we’re definitely enjoying the moccasin’s new affinity for peacocking, we’re also here for the classics. There’s plenty of room in our hearts and closets (although our roommates might disagree) for the original loafer — a trim bookish style historically favored by prepsters and gamines.
There’s an absolute crush of traditional silhouettes out there, ranging from H&M’s streamlined under-$70 iteration to one $700 pair from a British shoe brand whose cobbling roots go back a century or three. If you’re looking for a timeless take on the shoe that epitomizes casual luxury, look no further: we rounded up the most classic styles from the footwear brands that know not to mess with a good thing. Click on because your time-tested, keep-forever loafer is just ahead.
