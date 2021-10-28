For seekers of cozy, cashmere is the holy grail of fibers. When fall temperatures drop and the sweaters come out, knitwear connoisseurs among us reach for their secret stash of prized goat-hair-woven pullovers and cardigans and swaddle themselves in the fiber’s silky-soft and supremely insulating weight.
While the demand for this precious commodity has historically outstripped supply (and priced accordingly), we’re seeing a few new offerings that are making cashmere an even more bewitching buy.
While the demand for this precious commodity has historically outstripped supply (and priced accordingly), we’re seeing a few new offerings that are making cashmere an even more bewitching buy.
First off is simply price: thanks to direct-to-consumer brands like Italic, Nadaam, and Quince, options in the under-$100 bucket are more plentiful than ever. Second is an influx of luxe options rendered with recycled material — Everlane, Madewell, Cuyana, (and many more, as you’ll see below) offer sweaters knit from second-life cashmere, which is just as primordially soft, but with a smaller carbon footprint. While not all of the cashmere ahead is recycled, we’re happy we found as much as we did — and hopefully there will even more next season. Click through to see the softest sweaters that the internet has to offer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.