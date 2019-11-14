For better or for worse, Hotline Bling's success is just as relevant today as it was in 2015. While we expect the Drake memes may never die (at least in the Twittersphere, anyway), it's also worth noting the cultural spike the music video's now-famous Moncler puffer saw after its release. Soon after, Demna made the streetwear staple a runway-worthy trend and we haven't looked back since.
Once the unofficial uniform for hitting the slopes and grabbing a cocoa après-ski, puffers are now a fashion trend prioritized by everyone from Aritzia to Acne Studios. A far cry from the simplicity of its '80s and '90s stylized predecessors, the modern puffer coat is bigger, better, and bolder featuring new additions like built-in ties, vegan leather construction, and anorak-style silhouettes. Embrace your coziest winter ever in one of the puffy, padded coats up ahead.
