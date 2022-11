This Reader-Fave Brand Just Launched The First-Ever Internal Suction Vibrator

After trying the toy out for myself (which I'll get to in a hot minute), I sat down with acclaimed sexologist and author Jess O'Reilly, PhD, (aka Dr. Jess ), who tested the toy before its release, to ask her about how the hell this newfangled toy works and why should I even want my G-spot sucked? She says the Womanizer OG is a toy that's been a decade in the making, and it fills a spot in your sex toy shelf that nothing else does. We know that we already love suction toys because of the oral sex simulation. When a toy sucks our clit, it immediately evokes the sensation of lips pulling and tugging (an incredible yet familiar feeling), but by using that same technology internally, Dr. Jess says, “[the OG] simulates a sensation that a partner can’t replicate.” Unless you're somehow having sex with an alien who can reach their lips up to your G-spot (which feels doubtful).Unlike some of the other suction toys out there, this one vibrates and sucks simultaneously, making the most of its internal stimulation. Neither Dr. Jess nor myself love internal play, but it was so unique that it convinced us both to explore more. "I think it'll get me to do more internal stuff," she said. "It's too easy." And I have to agree.