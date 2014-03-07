Let’s be honest, after a crazy work schedule, a busy social life, and, you know, sleeping, dragging yourself to the gym seems like an unimaginable undertaking. And, when you open your drawer only to find grubby fitness clothes and three-year-old yoga pants, you’re probably even less motivated.
So, when Urban Outfitters announced its latest endeavor Without Walls, a line of cool and functional workout gear, we were not only excited but totally okay with peeling ourselves off the couch to put that gym membership to good use. And, with the officially launched full website, it appears our credit cards are about to get as much of a workout as our glutes.
Chock-full of affordable fitness essentials for every type of routine (think surfing, running, hiking, camping, cycling, and more), Without Walls stocks its own brand of high-performance graphic tanks and tees, colorful jogger pants, and more. But, that’s not all. The site's also brimming with jackets, sneakers, backpacks, and yoga mats from an impressive slew of active brands like Columbia, Patagonia, and Asics.
Click through to peep our favorite offerings, or shop the entire site right here. And, get ready to kick your next sweat sesh into high gear.