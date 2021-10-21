Halloween is almost here, but don't start panicking for last-second costumes now. You've still got time to put together one of our favorite spooky costumes: the witch. Anything from a cartoon take to a trendy rendition is more than possible within minutes, but once you've got the outfit down, what about makeup? Worry not, little witches — keep on scrolling for all the product inspo you need. The best part? These vampy black lipsticks and smokey eye shadows, dramatic black liners and falsies are all products you can use in and out of costume.
Black Lipstick
What is the single beauty product that pulls a witch costume together? Black lipstick, of course. While the color can scare most people away from everyday wear, there's no better excuse than Halloween to try out the color if you've ever felt curious about rocking it. From the Hocus Pocus/ColourPop collab to a luxurious Gucci bullet, there's a black lipstick for you no matter the budget.
Smokey Eyeshadow Palette
While a witchy look isn't constrained to a specific color palette, nothing beats a dark, sultry smoky eye. With palettes that are colorful and bright or warm and neutral, you have plenty of aesthetics to choose from. Just don't forget to smudge out to look particularly spooky.
Black Eyeliner
Who doesn't love a solid, iconic black liner, no matter the time of year? From a liquid cat wing to a rock-star smudge, black liners are versatile and can be made uniquely your own with any swing.
Purple Blush
Whether you're more into a bright purple or a dark plum, Halloween is THE time to try out bold blushes. While you can achieve a very witchy look with any color of blush, purple just adds its own flair, right? We definitely think so!
False Lashes
As with black liner, the falsies are fun year 'round, but the bolder, the better come October, in our most humble opinion. From high-end to drugstore, these lashes are the cherry on top to any witchy makeup.
