Get An Exclusive 30% Off This Bundle That Features Dame’s Bestselling Vibrator

When it comes to sexual health education, wellness brand Wisp is a game-changer. The platform's goal is to help make reproductive health more accessible via a large network of board-certified doctors who want to make you feel as comfortable as possible in your own body — a lofty goal if we ever heard one. But Wisp is getting the message out with a multi-pronged approach: From working with diverse artists, whose work reflects unique sexual perspectives, to teaming up with nonprofits like the Abortion Freedom Fund to fight against reproductive misinformation, Wisp is leaving no sexual frontier unturned. Which is why it's no surprise that Wisp's latest collab is with wellness retailer Dame. Dame's mission to integrate sexual pleasure into women's wellness routines mashes up perfectly with Wisp's, and the result is an essential bundle we'd be fools not to recommend. If grabbing an already-vetted, best-selling sex toy at a discounted price is high up on your shopping list, look no further than Wisp's Playtime Bundle.
Even better? We've managed to score R29 readers a very special discount for exclusive savings you can't get anywhere else. From now through January 3(!), the code REFINERY30 will knock 30% off the Wisp x Dame bundle, making it one of the best Black Friday deals out there. Want to know exactly what's included and if it's worth adding to your cart this weekend (spoiler: it is!), keep reading for all the sexy details.
The Playtime bundle's star product is Dame's best-selling Pom vibrator, which we have been fan-girling over since we first tried it nearly two years ago. Pom is an ultra-flexible vibrator that fits neatly into the palm of your hand, creating the feel of a hand — if your hand vibrated and was able to softly caress all the nooks and crannies of your vulva. It's why it's remained one of the best clitoral stimulators for sex toy beginners.
Wisp's site has just shy of 7,000 reviews, averaging a whopping 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers dole out effusive praise, ranging from "This is the real deal" to "I was able to climax multiple times." With five intensities and five pattern modes, Pom titillates and arouses the entire vulva for a broad stimulation that is perfect for someone who is trying to figure out what kinds of sensations they like and where exactly their hot spots are. In fact, under the "Who is Pom for?" section on Wisp's product page, it recommends the plush vibe for "first-time players looking for a place to start (and finish)." And that's really what it comes down to.
Making Pom even easier (and more accessible!) is its USB charge port, which after a quick charge can run up to an hour at a time. Pleased fans also enjoy that Pom doesn't quite look like a sex toy: It looks more like a beauty supply than something that doles out orgasms, making it discreet (even travel-friendly). But dole out orgasms, it does (check out our writer's review of Pom for an in-depth look at how good those are). Pom currently retails for $99 on Dame's site. Although it is currently having a 25% off sitewide Black Friday sale, so taking 30% off is a pretty massive steal (and the lowest price we've seen anywhere).
In addition to Pom, the Playtime bundle includes Wisp's Mist toy cleaner, which you're pretty much getting for free. Why should you care about some toy cleaner? Cleaning your toys kills potentially harmful bacteria, which can cause UTIs, yeast infections — or, if you're bringing your toys to play with others, STIs. Especially for sex toy beginners, Mist is an easy way to create the habit of cleaning up. Just spray, let sit for 30 seconds, and rinse with warm water. Then, stow away. The ease of use is a great accompaniment to Dame's Pom, making the Playtime Bundle a match made in pleasurable heaven.
Tl;dr — the Playtime Bundle is a great way to get into sex toys, especially for a beginner. With your R29 exclusive code, this discounted sex toy bundle makes a perfect gift for a friend looking to explore sexual pleasure for the first time or rediscover their body (and, hey, that friend could be you!). Don't sleep on this deal, either. Although it runs for the rest of the year, Wisp has been known to sell out of its products, and stock is limited.
