11 Holiday Nail-Polish Collections That'll Make Your Fingers Feel Festive

Like drugstore end caps and your favorite coffee chain, as soon as December rolls around, we transform into people who strive for shimmer and relish in anything that makes us feel cozy. We wear sultry reds to holiday parties (and to run errands), a shimmery smoky eye becomes appropriate all day, every day — and nail polish? Well, that’s where the fun really happens.
In the weeks leading up to the holidays, we’ve been replacing our everyday neutrals with reds and glitters, because 'tis the season. In fact, there's a colorful selection of seasonal polishes out now that make holiday beauty all the more exciting. You can pick up Grinch-themed lacquers and advent calendars for gifts, or rack up fun shades for your own collection.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite holiday nail-polish collections that'll make you feel warm and fuzzy every time you look down at your fingers... which is plenty, now that you'll be wearing gloves on the regular.
