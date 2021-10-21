Say happy birthday to our favorite online wine destination, Winc! The hub that brings wine straight to your home, curated to your exact tastes, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a special deal. Winc is offering an exclusive birthday bundle of 12 bottles for $120 — that's $10 each! — with completely free shipping. Whether you're stocking up for all the upcoming holiday dinners or for your own after-work wine time, act fast because this deal will only be available until October 22, 2021. No promo codes are needed — simply sign in to your account, add to cart, and wait for your score of wines to come a-knocking.
If you've never heard of Winc, this is the best opportunity to start a wine-centric relationship. The wine club gets to know your taste, then recommends and delivers wine based on your style (and tons of ratings from similar customers). In other words, it's all about you. If you're always scrambling to grab a bottle at the last second for that dinner your friends planned weeks ago, their services are for you.
The limited-time birthday bundle includes 12 best-selling wines, which were curated by the brand's winemaker Robert Daugherty. A perfect combo of red and white wines, it features six wines ranging from subtle and light to savory and rich. To guarantee that everyone in your party is perfectly content, you get two bottles for every wine, making it a great gift for all the wine-loving peeps on your holiday list.
