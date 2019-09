Willow Smith's Locs Were A Total Accident — But A Happy One

And in addition to singer, actress, and author, Smith can now pencil "face of Maison Margiela 's Mutiny fragrance" on her impressive list of accomplishments. The musician joins five other “mutinists” (like Princess Nokia and Sasha Blane ) to front the campaign for the new fragrance which promotes nonconformity and creativity — all of which makes Smith’s involvement fitting. "This fragrance is for everyone and that is what I love most about it," she says. "No matter who you are, you can feel good in this." The scent is a woody floral with notes of orange flower, tuberose, and vanilla bean, which reminds Smith of her happy place: nature. "I love just being outside and sitting and listening to my surroundings or reading. It's when I feel most beautiful and content."