27 Wide-Leg Jeans For Some Breathing Room (Flared & Baggy Styles Included)

Trends come and go, and they open up opportunities to experiment with our personal styles, but we always know which silhouettes complement our body shapes best and make us feel confident. And wide-leg jeans certainly make me feel the most confident. I personally enjoy a high-waisted and cropped wide-leg style that enhances my curves and gives my legs breathing room. But there are so many other wide-leg jean options to choose between.
From slimmer flares and ankle cuts to wider baggy jeans and floor-grazing hems, there's plenty to experiment with. We've compiled some of the best jeans with wide-leg bottoms, separating them into three categories: classic wide-leg jeans, flared jeans, and baggy jeans. That way you can determine just how subtle or dramatic you want your wide-leg jeans to be.
