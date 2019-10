There are many different conditions that can cause vaginal itching after sex . Some are temporary and will go away on their own. Others require treatment. The only way to know why you are itching is to see a doctor . “Many of the causes of vaginal itching have similar symptoms and are therefore difficult to self-diagnose,” nurse practitioner Ebony Midcalf, MSPH, MSN, WHNP-BC, previously told Refinery29. “Therefore, it is best to see a professional for persistent symptoms.”