6 White Eyeliners That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Classic Cat Eye

White eyeliner itself isn't brand new; Rihanna has been wearing it for years, and it played a starring role in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's spring music video "Rain On Me ." No matter which one catches your eye, a couple factors are key: Pigmentation (which separates the bold from the watery) precision (how fine or thick you like the felt or brush tip to be), and finish (matte or satin).