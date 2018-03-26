4 Foolproof Outfits For Every Vacation Locale

Every serial jetsetter has a travel personality: the tropical-drink-toting sun devotee, the trend-obsessed city explorer on the hunt for the best 'gram, the unplugged, cabin-in-the-woods morning meditator. No matter which you are, finding outfits that match your vacay vibe — and that are comfy enough to carry you through the week without an emergency Band-Aid run — ain't easy. And now that the season for traveling is officially upon us (those rolled-over PTO days aren't going to use themselves), the search for perfect getaway staples that'll take you around the world and back in style is officially on.