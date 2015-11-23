The holiday season is all about giving: This we know (and love). But it's also the one time of year where the probability of running into
ghosts of Christmas past every single person from your childhood skyrockets. So, let’s take a very brief pause on your regularly scheduled holiday programing (including the hunt for the perfect gift) and focus on you for a tiny minute — because, let’s face it, you've got a deadline to work with here.
To rev you up for the busy season, we’re taking the sartorial reins and streamlining your wardrobe. That way, you can spend your free time hunting for gifts for everyone on your list — instead of shredding your precious, would-have-been-shopping hours tearing apart your closet…only to find yourself wearing the same less-than-awesome sparkly dress you've rocked the past five years.
Ahead, we’ve armed you with 30 holiday-worthy essentials that (bonus!) you won’t have to think twice about wearing post-January 1. And whether you’re traveling or staying put, you’ll be the talk of the town (in the best way possible) with these party-season-ready picks.
