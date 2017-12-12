How To Pack When You're Heading Home For The Holidays

Heading back home for the holidays is no new activity. Since a good portion of us have been doing it since we left our tearful parents at the front steps of our college dorms, by now, we've got some semblance of a routine in place. Come fall, we're booking the cheapest ticket we can find (even if that means a red-eye to and from), finagling ways to take the least amount of vacation days possible, and making sure our homecoming will be complete with an already-decorated tree. But packing for home? Eh, that one we're still trying to figure out.