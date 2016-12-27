Today marks our very last $100 gift-card challenge for this holiday season. The premise was simple: How would our beauty editors spend a $100 gift card to a few of the top beauty retailers in the country? While it may seem like a simple task, the reality is that spending a shiny, fully loaded gift card with your name on it requires some careful thought.
Our message is simple: Please, for the love of god, if you're lucky enough to get a gift card to a store with a rad beauty section this year, do not blow it on paper towels or socks. Let us inspire your purchase, instead! You've already seen how we'd shop Sephora, Ulta, and Target, but today is dedicated to our final beauty destination: Nordstrom.
Our editors approach the prestige department store a little differently that the other three, instead loading up on major splurges that they couldn't nab anywhere else. Think: $70 candles, $48 styling cream, and more luxe buys. Click on for exactly what we picked...
Our message is simple: Please, for the love of god, if you're lucky enough to get a gift card to a store with a rad beauty section this year, do not blow it on paper towels or socks. Let us inspire your purchase, instead! You've already seen how we'd shop Sephora, Ulta, and Target, but today is dedicated to our final beauty destination: Nordstrom.
Our editors approach the prestige department store a little differently that the other three, instead loading up on major splurges that they couldn't nab anywhere else. Think: $70 candles, $48 styling cream, and more luxe buys. Click on for exactly what we picked...