Today marks our very last $100 gift-card challenge for this holiday season. The premise was simple: How would our beauty editors spend a $100 gift card to a few of the top beauty retailers in the country? While it may seem like a simple task, the reality is that spending a shiny, fully loaded gift card with your name on it requires some careful thought.Our message is simple: Please, for the love of god, if you're lucky enough to get a gift card to a store with a rad beauty section this year, do not blow it on paper towels or socks. Let us inspire your purchase, instead! You've already seen how we'd shop Sephora Ulta , and Target , but today is dedicated to our final beauty destination: Nordstrom.Our editors approach the prestige department store a little differently that the other three, instead loading up on major splurges that they couldn't nab anywhere else. Think: $70 candles, $48 styling cream, and more luxe buys. Click on for exactly what we picked...