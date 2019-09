So, what's the tea with moon milk? Well, first of all, we know that adaptogens , herbal compounds that are supposed to work in conjunction with your body's stress hormones, are not as amazing as everyone says they are. In fact, adaptogens have yet to be recognized as a proven "cure" for anything by any major health organization. And since the Food and Drug Administration considers herbal remedies like adaptogens "dietary supplements," that means they don't regulate adaptogens either. Until there's more scientific proof that adaptogens do literally anything, moon milk is essentially just milk with spices.