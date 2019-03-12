All The Exhaustive Reasons Why You Can't Sleep At Night

When you're tossing and turning in bed for what feels like the millionth hour, you might be asking yourself, why? Why won't your mind relax? Why did you have coffee at dinner? Why didn't you meditate before bed? Why is life so difficult and unfair? And why can't you fall asleep? If you had answers to all of those questions, you still might not be able to sleep.
In truth, there are myriad reasons why you might not be able to sleep, from the medications you take to the temperature of your bedroom. Having answers to these questions will not only help you rest easy that night, but can help you develop better sleep habits for every night in the future.
Here are some common reasons why you might be struggling to snooze at night. Read through and see if something speaks to you — but then stop looking at your phone, because that can ruin your sleep, too.