Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge

If you are at all concerned about the amount of leptin in your body, then your best bet would be to ask an endocrinologist or healthcare provider to measure your leptin levels and see how they stack up. People who are classified as obese , for example, are susceptible to a disorder called " leptin resistance ," which is a lack of sensitivity to the hormone. The bottom line to keep in mind is that it's helpful to understand what leptin is, but it's certainly not a magical metric that will solve all of your problems.