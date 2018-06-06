The thing to remember about the whoosh effect or whatever diet fad comes our way next, is that chances are it's not going to be manageable long-term. "It often takes a dedicated longterm sustained program, in which diet quality and physical activity is maximized, that we really start to see fat loss," Dr. Stanford says. Anything that promises acute weight loss is generally not good for the body, she says. Typically the short-term "successes" are not worth the time, investment, and heartbreak associated with significant rebounds.