Why Fitness Influencers Are Obsessed With These Pancakes

Kodiak Power Cakes aren't that special, they're just whole wheat buttermilk pancakes that contain 14 grams of whey protein isolate per serving. Since proteins are the " building blocks of life ," it's helpful to always have a source of protein at each meal, not only to help you meet your needs, but also to feel satiated , says Kathleen Meehan , MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian in Houston, Texas. While you can get protein from a variety of whole foods (like eggs, yogurt, chicken, and nuts), some people take supplements or powders. But protein powder can taste gritty or dry when added to foods and drinks, and Power Cakes integrate the whey protein into the dry pancake mix. So, all you have to do is add water and fry them.