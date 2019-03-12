Here's How To Get Free Pancakes Today

This year, Ihop is celebrating Pancake Day full week after Fat Tuesday. Today, the chain is holding its annual Free Pancake Day.
During Ihop's day-long celebrations, customers can get a free short stack of its Original Buttermilk Pancakes at any of the pancake chain's locations nationwide. In addition to being given free pancakes, visitors will be invited to donate to help children battling critical illnesses. Pancakes free of charge and giving to a worthy cause sounds like a pretty good way to spend a Tuesday.
So, though we had to wait a full week to celebrate Ihop's Pancake Day, we'd gladly take a short stack for free any week of the year.
Advertisement