The best way to tell if your clitoral hood is getting in the way of your clitoris is to watch yourself masturbate in front of a mirror , Dr. Britton says. Sit on a pillow in a well-lit area, facing a mirror with your vulva exposed, she suggests. "Your clitoris is really intricate, and it's not always visible without stimulation," she says. Once you're aroused, you might be able to see a roundish nub (your clitoris!), depending on your anatomical structure, Dr. Britton says. Now, you might not even know exactly what you're seeing at first, but it's a good idea to get a sense of what your vaginal anatomy looks like so you can report back to your doctor.