Orgasm Tips To Add To Your Sex Life Now

Here at Refinery29, we don't believe that any approach to sex is one-size-fits-all. Different techniques work for different people (with different partners, and at different times). That said, we have collected quite a few tried-and-tested tips that sex therapists, sex toy experts, and sex-having people swear can help you reach orgasm (and maybe even orgasms). No, orgasm isn't the be-all-end-all of sex, but it's part of the gamut of sexual experience, and a pretty great one at that.
Unfortunately, the orgasm gap is alive and well, and far fewer women than men are reaching climax on a regular basis. It's true that there are many reasons behind this inequity, from inadequate sex ed to continued, society-wide disregard for women's sexual satisfaction. To the extent that you can take action to experience the pleasure you'd like, though, you deserve to. That's why we're collecting some of our best tips for achieving orgasm here. Click through to review some you may know and discover others you may not have heard, and check back as we continue to add to the list.
