12 Things I Learned On My Month-Long Break From Reality

Try Being Away... At Home

Between trips, I had a few days in New York to myself, without work commitments. Have you ever been in your home-base city without any actual requirements? I'm not talking about that one Sunday, that one time. I mean a solid couple of days, at home, with no meetings, no social plans, no work and no other appointments. That, right there, is true bliss.



I took a walk in my neighborhood with nowhere to be. I had lunch at my favorite spot. I saw an exhibit in your home city I probably wouldn't have otherwise gone to unless family was in town. I took a workout class in the middle of the day (this was a foreign concept to me, and it was THE BEST). Being out-of-office but still being home is a great way to see your city with fresh eyes and focus time on yourself.