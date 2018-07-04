This $4 Liquid Highlighter Is The Best Drugstore Buy Of The Summer

In this economy, $4.69 isn't going to get you very far. Even at the drugstore, the pack of gum and Burt's Bees lip balm you realize you need when you're standing in the checkout line can easily run you over a five-spot. Same goes for the box of assorted plastic cutlery you said you'd bring to the Fourth of July BBQ, a pack of scrunchies, or the clear top-coat polish you grab to re-shine your at-home manicure.
When you're talking about pinching pennies, it seems best to just avoid CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, and Target altogether — unless you're a glutton for punishment, or plan to take up coupon-cutting. So, given the learned in-and-out mentality in which we often enter our go-to corner store, strategically avoiding the makeup section when we go in for toilet paper, you can imagine our surprise to find that, hiding in the triggering beauty aisle, there's a creamy liquid highlighter that costs just under $5 — and it's better than some cult-favorite $40 formulas.
Wet n Wild's Hello Halo MegaGlo liquid highlighter is the ballin'-on-a-budget highlighter that's perfect for summer. Find out why we're obsessed, see the swatches of the 6 illuminating shades, and shop them all in the slides ahead.