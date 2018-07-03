Story from Beauty

This Is How To Be The Coolest Girl At The 4th Of July BBQ

Megan Decker
Photographed by Rockie Nolan.
It's understandable if you're feeling fatigued by all the weird things people are putting on their nails — there's been nipples, fidget spinners, and tampons, to name a few — but don't swear off nail art just yet. Why? Because if there's any time to go back to the classics, it's the Fourth of July — a celebration of primary colors and the good, ol' simple life.
By all means, paint all 10 fingers in solid red or blue, but if you're trying to stage the perfect holding-a-Coca-Cola-on-the-beach Instagram, you're going to want to take inspiration from the patriotic nail looks ahead.
