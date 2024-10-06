Your Horoscope This Week: October 6 To 12

Aries, give yourself grace this week. Last week’s solar eclipse in Libra completely radicalized your relationships, and you’re most likely still adjusting to the ones that dramatically ended, as well as the ones that were solidified in your heart. You know who you can count on, and you know who you must peacefully release. Many changes will continue to occur in this area of your life over the course of the next six months. And keep in mind that you’ll be experiencing a solar eclipse in your sign during Aries season 2025, so remaining present with the shifts is the only way you’ll learn and integrate what the cosmos has been trying to teach you. But trust that you’ve made it through the toughest part of the year and brighter days are ahead.