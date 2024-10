Your Horoscope This Week: 6th To 12th October

Virgo, how are you feeling? Truly sit with this question, Virgo. Too often, you’re asking others how they’re feeling and what you can do to make their life easier, you’re taking their needs into account, you’re praying for them without them even knowing you are, and this can lead to people taking your generosity and kindness for granted. So take a break now that this eclipse has struck in your sector of self-esteem and security, and prioritise yourself and your emotions. This is an ideal week for journalling and really letting out the truth about the shadows and the light that exist within you. It’s okay to not be okay. So please take a break from acting as if everything is okay when actually you may be going through a breakdown.