If you follow astrology at all, you probably know that Mercury is retrograde right now. But another retrograde has just arrived. As of July 8, the comet Chiron is retrograde in Aries, and stays there until in goes direct on December 12. Known in astrology as “the Wounded Healer,” Chiron affects all aspects of wellness — our physical health, mental health, emotions, and spirituality.
Chiron was first discovered in November 1977, orbiting the Sun between Saturn and Uranus. Scientists originally classified it as an asteroid. “Named after centaur Chiron of Greek mythology, Chiron was a healer and a teacher who, ironically, could never heal himself after being hurt over and over for no reason,” explains Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com.
The comt’s name is appropriate. “After all these years of studying and documenting the effects of Chiron in the natal chart, astrologers have come to the realization that Chiron represents the internal wounds we will have to heal during this lifetime,” Montúfar says. “Chiron shows us where our soul has been deeply hurt before, and ironically, its placement by sign, house, and aspect points out to the healing powers we hold as a result of these deep spiritual wounds.”
If you’re thinking that the “Wounded Healer” going retrograde sounds like it could be bad news, well, you’re right. “When Chiron goes retrograde, the wounds that have been buried deep in our subconscious come to light. It’s like a window of opportunity that allows us to fully glance at our soul’s past journey,” Montúfar says. “Sounds like fun? Of course not. Some of these wounds relate to karma, abandonment, and physical trauma. But in what can be a very dark place, there’s gold to be mined.”
There are some actions we can take to make the most out of this difficult time. “During Chiron’s retrograde transit, pay attention to the signs and synchronicities you encounter, as they are your tools for self-empowerment,” Montúfar says. “Pay even closer attention to people who bring out these uncomfortable truths, as they have come to show you the path to healing and transformation. And in true Aries fashion (Chiron is currently in Aries), face them head-on! Because when the Wounded Healer retrogrades, the fuller the embracement, and the deeper the enlightenment we will all experience.”
Astrologer Lisa Stardust adds that Chiron retrograde can be a time for healing. “During Chiron retrograde, we will be accessing our subconscious needs and wounds,” she says. “We will be cosmically tasked to re-evaluate old relationships and decisions. Through understanding the past, we can be more diligent and understanding of the future.”
During these months, focus on self-care and self-love. “It’s a great time to head to therapy, or reconnect with inner childhood wounds,” Stardust says. “Being that Chiron is retrograde in the sign of Aries, we can reconcile our sentiments only if we take back our power. While we may not forgive others, we can forgive ourselves. We can mend our minds and hearts through self-love.”
