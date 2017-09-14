Let’s Get To Know The Major Asteroids, The Middle Children Of Astrology

In our astrological study, the planets get plenty of attention. But what about the little guys? Though they might not be on every astrological enthusiast's mind, asteroids play an important role in determining the more granular aspects of our personalities. Where the planets command broader areas of our lives (communication, action, spirituality), the asteroids affect how we behave in certain settings, whether those situations are erotic, reflective, or something else altogether.
If you only have a passing interest in astrology, you don't have to be an asteroid expert. And, even here, we're just scratching the surface. It'd take years of study to get to know all the asteroids (not to mention, all of the dwarf planets that may appear in our charts), and new ones are always being discovered. So, consider this an introduction to the most important asteroids in astrology — and let this be your gateway to further celestial exploration.
Eros
As its name suggests, this asteroid rules eroticism in our lives. Along with your Mars and Venus signs, your Eros sign can help you understand why you're attracted to certain people. For instance, having Eros in Cancer may mean you crave an emotional connection with your sexual partners, while Eros in Libra can make you a bit of a flirt and even fickle in your pursuits. Your Eros sign can affect you outside of the bedroom, too — this asteroid influences any area of your life where passion plays a role.
Psyche
NASA has dreams of mining Psyche for metal, but, astrologically speaking, we'd rather mine it for the meaning of our innermost selves. As is the case with most asteroids, we don't feel Psyche's influence in a particularly direct or obvious way. Rather, we feel it on a more instinctive level, as the ruler of our souls and minds. Psyche is believed to command how we think, feel, and process our memories. The next time you're in a reflective mood, look up your Psyche sign to see what drives your thoughts.
Chiron
You might know Chiron as that needling voice in your head that reminds you of your deepest insecurities at the least opportune moment. And, yes, that is the most immediate effect this asteroid has on our everyday lives, but that isn't all there is to Chiron's placement in your chart. When interpreted in the long-term, it indicates areas in our lives where we face challenges, as well as how we might start to overcome them. So, while that little voice might provoke discomfort, if you listen long enough (and sit with your deep-set fears), it may whisper a solution to you.
Juno
If Eros determines who you choose for a steamy fling, Juno directs you toward someone who's life-partner material. Juno's placement in your chart can illuminate your intimacy style: what you need from a live-in partner, how you tend to bond with your significant other, and the qualities that put you completely at ease. You may not be acting with your Juno sign when you set up a Tinder date, but you probably are when you and your partner talk marriage.
