This week is an express bus of energy, driven by a cross between Sandra Bullock and Satan. You'd better hope you’re already on board because this driver does not stop at the designated bus shelters, or possibly at all. What better way to kick off action-packed Aries season than at top speed?
With Mars, the planet of action, now in serious Capricorn, your to-do list is long and the items at the top are non-negotiable. Whether you’re trying to stay financially above water, are buried alive in midterm assignments, or accidentally signed on for every volunteer position at your kids’ school, you’ll be running to keep up for at least the next month or so. Luckily, Capricorn is the sign of endurance. Manage your time and energy well and you’ll likely be successful.
The sun enters speedy Aries on Tuesday, making energy management a challenge, though. Aries, the first sign of the Zodiac, symbolizes new beginnings and craves instant gratification. One of the three fire signs, Aries acts like a spark, catching onto anything flammable within reach, in the hopes of starting a blaze. Inspired by sunny spring weather, longer days, a more active social life, and the impatience to see 2018 plans bear fruit, you have a surge of energy and the feeling that you can keep this pace up forever.
This Aries season is an especially busy one, so no matter how super-charged you feel, remind yourself to focus on what you really care about. Aries is pure passion, and Mars in Capricorn will only apply itself effectively to goals that will actually pay off. Your head and your heart can achieve a lot this month, but they need to work together (and pace themselves).
Good thing Aries season brings out your challenge-loving side, because Mercury stations retrograde on Thursday. The creeping difficulties you’ve been having with email, traffic, scheduling, annoying accidents, and missed messages blossoms into a full-on garden of miscommunications and mistakes. Like always with Mercury retrograde, it’s the little stuff that counts. As busy as you are right now, take the time to double-check your work and keep an eye out for other people's messes.