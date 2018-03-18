With Mars, the planet of action, now in serious Capricorn, your to-do list is long and the items at the top are non-negotiable. Whether you’re trying to stay financially above water, are buried alive in uni work, or accidentally signed on for every volunteer position at your kids’ school, you’ll be running to keep up for at least the next month or so. Luckily, Capricorn is the sign of endurance. Manage your time and energy well and you’ll likely be successful.