Your Horoscope This Week: March 16 To 22

Virgo, you’ve been going through it. The Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week wasn’t just a minor shift — it was a full-on metamorphosis. Your identity, priorities, and personal growth have been thrown into the spotlight, and while you’re still piecing things together, one thing’s clear: you can’t go back to the version of yourself that played small. You’re evolving, whether you’re ready or not. This week is about integrating the massive revelations you’ve had about who you are and what you want. Honor your transformation. If something (or someone) still doesn’t feel aligned? Let it go. You’re not here to settle anymore.