The Lunar Eclipse In Virgo Is Here & It’s Chaos

March is peak drama! Astrologically, that means it's eclipse season! The total lunar eclipse in Virgo occurs on March 14th amidst retrograde chaos. But don't panic yet. Take a deep breath and read on for astrological advice on navigating the energy.
Factoids about eclipses: During the total lunar eclipse, the moon overpasses the Earth's shadow, dimming the moon, then crafting a reddish hue from the reflection of sunlight on the Earth’s atmosphere, called a "Blood Moon." The lunar axis of the moon determines the signs the lunation is in. The karmic North Node of Destiny is in Pisces, and the South Node of Destiny has been in Virgo since January 11th. So, for the next year-and-a-half, lunar eclipses will appear in the signs of Pisces and Virgo.
The moon in Virgo is positioned on the South Node of Destiny, so we are releasing the past to make room for our present and future beliefs. The influence of the South Node of Destiny tends to be more challenging to break free of because it's where our comforts lie. Remember that the Virgo Moon is intellectual; however, when placed on the South Node, it can lose all sense of logic and make decisions based on an inaccurate understanding of reality.
Neptune in Pisces opposes the moon in Virgo, heightening our instincts and fears. Be careful not to drink the Kool-Aid or believe in the presented information, as it might not be genuine. Half-truths are common: so don’t listen to gossip because there is a spin on what is happening. The other side of this aspect is that we might become delulu because we want to believe what we’re being told. It’s okay to fall down the rabbit hole and live in our worlds if that makes us feel safe. Just be forewarned that reality will come crashing down at some point, popping our bubbles. The aftermath will be intense and traumatic.
The universe is urging us to let go. The caveat is that we might not want to. As a result, we could notice upsets and issues that have been swept under the rug resurface and take on a nastier attitude. During the eclipse, Venus retrograde is in full gear (and has been since March 1st). We’ll be making decisions about relationships from March 27th to April 1st, when the eclipse point is activated by Venus and Neptune (who are in Virgo’s sister sign, Pisces). Nearly 24 hours after the eclipse, Mercury retrograde commences, making us unsure of how to proceed. However, we’ll begin to progress when Mercury and the North Node in Pisces force us to get clear on April 10th, days after Mercury turns direct on April 7th. This gives us direction too.
To see how this eclipse will personally affect you, cast your birth chart here with your birth date, time, and location. Highlight the house (the sector of the chart) that is ruled by the signs Virgo (the South Node) and Pisces (the North Node). The Virgo house will show what you want to augment and abandon, while the area ruled by Pisces foretells what you're bringing in. They should be juxtaposed into parts of the chart. Since the Nodes of Destiny work hand-in-hand and simultaneously.
