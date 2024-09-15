Your Horoscope This Week: September 15 To 21

Hello, cosmic beings. The final lunar eclipse of 2024 strikes this week, on September 17 at 10:34 p.m. EST, in the sign of Pisces. We’ve been feeling the energy mounting since the start of the month; lunar eclipses are quite potent in nature and tend to be felt more profoundly in the days leading up to the main event. There’s no need to do a major manifestation ritual this week because lunar eclipses reveal what was once hidden, and there’s so much from the past six months that you could tap into intuitively but could not verbally express. This is the week where it all comes out, whether we’re ready for it or not.
This is also the last full week of Virgo season, which can feel like a paradox. While the Pisces lunar eclipse is making situations in our lives feel nebulous, the end of Virgo season is demanding structure, clarity and organization. It may not be until the second half of the week that all zodiac signs will start to feel like they’re finding their footing again. The first half of the week is likely to be emotionally and spiritually heightened, so if all we do is stay hydrated, rest and remain in our own lanes without projecting our fears or pains onto others, then we will have succeeded.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week’s lunar eclipse in Pisces is activating your sector of spirituality and closure, which will likely lead to you feeling more raw, sensitive, vulnerable and tender than you have for most of this year. You’re likely to have many epiphanies regarding what you can no longer tolerate in your life but there’s no need to act upon them immediately. In two weeks, the Libra solar eclipse in your partnership sector is likely to enlighten you to new ways of manifesting your dreams. For now, tend to your inner wounds with patience, compassion and an open mind.
The final week of Virgo season is emphasizing a need to care for your personal health and to set boundaries with people who feel emotionally draining. This is particularly the case due to the North Node traveling through your sign, helping you think long-term about the intentions you've set for yourself since the start of this year. It may be time to re-evaluate your journey. Perhaps you’ve allowed distractions and other people's expectations of you to deter you from your ideal path. This is a game-changing week because you realize that you’ve had the answers all along. You just have to be brave enough to walk the path that your soul desires most.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week’s lunar eclipse in Pisces is activating your sector of friendship, tech and social networks. Think back to the new moon intentions you set six months ago during Pisces season. Also reflect on who was in your life when it came to friends, comrades and colleagues. Chances are there’s been tremendous change in your social circle, not only because of the energy of eclipse season but also because Uranus, the planet of surprise, is in its final two years in your sign. Many people may think you are drastically changing, and you really are. Now that Uranus is retrograde you can see more clearly who has your back and who is a backstabber. The eclipse is going to illuminate these truths and you will not be able to deny them.
This final week of Virgo season is encouraging you to have fun despite the drama. If you spend so much time overthinking people's intentions or motives, it will drain you of your energy. But if you let your inner child take the lead and enjoy the activities that you’ve been wanting to do all year, you’ll feel so fulfilled within yourself that external mess won’t have much of an effect on you. Staying in your own lane and doing your own thing with joy is the name of the game this week.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your ruler Mercury is now out of its post-shadow period. But you cannot deny the feeling that you still have a lot of work to do this year. However, this is an eclipse week and since the lunar eclipse in Pisces is activating your career sector, it might be best to pause and reflect on all the changes you’ve experienced professionally since Pisces season earlier this year. Are you even in alignment with where you really want to be? Or are you just going through the motions? This eclipse will illuminate truths that you may have been in denial of.
We’re also in the final week of Virgo season so you may be feeling extra analytical and purpose-driven. However, this detail-oriented energy can also feel overwhelming to your adventure-loving sign. Do your best to take things off your plate this week, especially as we prepare to enter Libra season: The Libra solar eclipse on October 2 will bring a flurry of activity into your life.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Hold on tight Cancer, the eclipse has arrived. Since you’re a moon-ruled being, you’re extra sensitive to the lunar-eclipse-in Pisces energy. You've most likely felt it since the month began and now that it’s occurring on September 17, it may feel like you need to start completely fresh. Eclipses can feel so disorienting. You may start to get the impression that you are going through a dramatic rebirth. And that’s because you are. The planet of action is in your sign for another four weeks, reorienting you towards your deepest dreams. You may have been playing it safe this year, watching other people achieve their dreams while you just wish you could achieve yours. But this is the eclipse that will catapult you and awaken you to what needs to be done.
At the same time, since we are in the final week of Virgo season, there’s no need to rush. This time is more about reflection and regeneration, and releasing all of the responsibilities and expectations you’ve convinced yourself you need to put on your shoulders. Chances are, if you simply asked for more help and were willing to receive it, your life would get significantly more peaceful. Are you ready to choose ease?
Leo Sun & Rising:
This week, Leo, the Pisces lunar eclipse on the 17th is activating the most profound part of your being. It’s activating your sector of human psychology, depth, merging, soulmates and regeneration. You’re ruled by the sun, so this lunar eclipse is a contrast to your natural light. It’s asking you to embrace your shadows. It’s asking you to get curious about your fears. It’s asking you to not run away from what makes you feel uncomfortable but rather invite your anxieties in for tea. Because what happens when you do that? You’ll realize they’re not as terrifying as you had made them out to be. Whatever is revealed to you is meant to be revealed. Don’t fight it.
Since we’re in the final week of Virgo season, your desire to get your finances in order will become stronger. But it might not be until after the eclipse passes that you know what steps to take to make this happen. So give yourself grace. Take time and look at your spending habits from the past six months. There’s a reason that you’ve been going through an ebb and flow when it comes to your money. And that reason will become more clear to you after the solar eclipse in Libra strikes on October 2. For now, be okay with not having all the answers.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this final week of your birthday season is likely to be the most stimulating yet. This is because of the Pisces lunar eclipse occurring on September 17 in your sector of partnership and marriage. You may go through an unexpected relationship shift this week. For some Virgos, this could look like a breakup. If it occurs, it’s likely to be painful and for some of you, unforeseen. But eclipses create changes that are meant to occur. So try to accept rather than resisting. For other Virgos, this eclipse could lead to an engagement, a proposal, a wedding or some other significant lifestyle change tied to an intimate partner. If that’s the case for you and you feel excited about it, accept this blessing without looking over your shoulder assuming it’s all going to go wrong.
The Pisces lunar eclipse combined with the final week of the sun traveling through your sign is all about finding a harmony between your needs and the needs of those closest to you. Venus is currently in Libra, the sign of harmony and partnership, which will allow you to let go of your need to always be in control and open up to what the universe has in store for you. Trust the process.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, as we approach your new moon solar eclipse on October 2, you probably feel like a snake shedding its skin. This becomes especially clear with this week's Pisces lunar eclipse, which takes place in your sector of health, service and wellness. Your body’s sending you clear signals about what you need to do to take better care of it. If you’ve been rushing, especially while Mars, the planet of action, is in Cancer, a wake-up call may occur this week that forces you to slow down, rest, sleep, nourish yourself and just chill out. Eclipse season can be anxiety-producing but the Pisces energy in the cosmos reminds us that through taking more therapeutic routes, we can avoid unnecessary stress or triggers. Focus on cultivating a calm nervous system.
It’s also the final week of Virgo season, which is activating your need for hibernation. You’re feeling introverted, reserved and private this week. However, with Venus still in your sign, people might not get the memo that quickly. Your people-pleasing side may emerge, which can lead to you spreading yourself too thinly, saying yes to too many invitations or requests, when all you really want to do is be in your own world. It’s time to put your own needs first, Libra. If you don’t know how to do that yet, you’ll get a boost in the right direction two weeks from now once your solar eclipse strikes.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, love is on your mind this lunar eclipse week. The Pisces full moon and lunar eclipse highlight your sector of fate, true love, creativity and youth. Your romantic side is emerging and you’ll be focused on spreading and receiving love. If you’ve had a crush on someone, or you’re in love with someone, or you can’t stop fantasizing about someone, the eclipse is likely to illuminate your sentiments, not only to yourself but to the parties involved. You cannot hide what you’re feeling anymore. So you have a choice to make, Scorpio: authentically reveal your desires, or attempt to deny the truth.
This final week of Virgo season is also highlighting the need to be more intentional about your friendships. Make sure that you’re showing up in a genuine and authentic way and not playing games or taking part in manipulative actions. If you feel a certain way about someone, you might want to let them know. There’s no need to stonewall them, or be passive-aggressive though, as this will cause unnecessary conflict. This may be easier said than done because Mars is still in Cancer for four more weeks. Mars’ transit in Cancer makes it harder to be direct about your needs. But since you’re now aware of this, do your best to avoid petty behavior.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, if there’s a lot going on at home right now, you will be seeking healthy ways to escape the pressure and to decompress. We’re experiencing a potent lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 17th, and it’s activating your domestic sector. This is also leading to you being much more nostalgic and sentimental than usual. If you feel like being a hermit in your own little cocoon, then it’s time to nurture that. There will be a lot required and requested of you this week and, as much as you are a generous and giving soul, you must ensure that your cup is full before you help others. Setting healthy boundaries will be your saving grace this week.
During this final week of Virgo season, you may be thinking in a more logical and rational way than you typically do. This may actually help you find solid ground amid the sextile (harmonious alignment) that Venus, the planet of love, is forming to your natal Sagittarius placement. When Venus is traveling through Libra, as it currently is, you tend to get overly optimistic and may also be overindulgent, which can lead to you spending more than you can afford. This final week of Virgo season will help you reflect on your core values, which can help you avoid unnecessary spending.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, with your communication sector activated by this week’s Pisces lunar eclipse, get ready for an outpouring of emotion to course through you. You’ll feel more creative and imaginative so keep a dream journal near your bed and don’t be surprised if you’re constantly opening up your Notes app on your phone to jot down vivid visions of what the future holds.
Having Pluto back in your sign for the final time in our lifetime during this eclipse season is quite significant. It means that much of what you’ve been visualizing into existence ever since 2008, when Pluto first entered your sign, is now magically coming together. Accept these blessings, Capricorn. Life can be filled with rewards without you having to struggle for them. That’s part of the evolutionary lesson you’re meant to learn with this eclipse passage.
You may also feel a strong desire to travel this final week of Virgo season. Now that Mercury is out of its post-shadow period in Virgo, your wanderlust side is emerging. Even if you can’t actually travel somewhere far this week, it would be wise to spend some time planning your next trip as it will light you up with excitement. Your desire to take on a new course of study or even teach a new subject in the coming weeks will also intensify, and it’s worth exploring.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week’s Pisces lunar eclipse lights up your sector of money and self-esteem. You may be pleasantly surprised by a windfall of cash coming your way when you least expected it. It’s also a great time to use meditation and visualization exercises to reimagine your relationship with money. You’re so forward-thinking that you’ll spend time reflecting on ways to not allow more capitalist tendencies to control your overall wellbeing or determine your worth. Several of the intuitive insights that you receive with this extremely transformative eclipse energy can be shared with people around you. People want to know how to feel empowered within themselves without seeking external or material validation. You’re in a prime position to be a teacher, a healer and a thought leader to help boost our collective consciousness.
Meanwhile, with this final week of the sun in Virgo activating your sector of depth, merging and outside resources, you may end up collaborating intentionally with people who complement your innovative and quirky personality. You tend to focus on the big picture and you may soon align with someone who isn't afraid of the nitty-gritty details; together you can launch a passion project beyond your initial expectations. Just don’t let your stubbornness or your pride cause you to push away a partnership that could make your life significantly easier.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
This magical week is all about you, Pisces! On the evening of the 17th, a powerful lunar eclipse strikes in your sign, giving us a heads-up and a glimpse of what is to come in the next eclipse cycle of 2025. A six-month chapter is coming to a close in your life… Think back to your birthday season six months ago and what your intentions for yourself were back then. How far or close are you currently to the intentions you set in March 2024? The key is to not judge yourself or your progress (or lack thereof) but rather get curious about what your day-to-day routine has looked like so far this year. Are you motivating yourself, or sabotaging yourself through your daily actions?
Concurrently, this final week of Virgo season activates your sector of partnership and marriage. You’re likely to have an epiphany regarding what an ideal partner is to you and the type of partner you desire to be for others. Vulnerable heart-to-heart conversations and dates are likely to occur this eclipse week but instead of always being the one taking care of others and their needs, you’d benefit from receiving the affection and attention that you so consistently pour into those around you. Reciprocity is key.