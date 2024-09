Your Horoscope This Week: September 15 To 21

Taurus, this week’s lunar eclipse in Pisces is activating your sector of friendship, tech and social networks. Think back to the new moon intentions you set six months ago during Pisces season . Also reflect on who was in your life when it came to friends, comrades and colleagues. Chances are there’s been tremendous change in your social circle, not only because of the energy of eclipse season but also because Uranus, the planet of surprise, is in its final two years in your sign. Many people may think you are drastically changing, and you really are. Now that Uranus is retrograde you can see more clearly who has your back and who is a backstabber. The eclipse is going to illuminate these truths and you will not be able to deny them.