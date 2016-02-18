10 Instagram Accounts Every Bride Should Follow

In the modern age of wedding planning, Instagram can be your best friend. It’s an easy tool to help you keep tabs on everything, from invitation trends to decor ideas to the search for the perfect dress. But as great as it can be, at some point, the sheer volume of wedding content flooding your feed may start to feel overwhelming.
That's why we've identified 10 essential accounts to follow if you're planning a wedding. Venues, flowers, hair — it's all here. So get ready to fire up those follow buttons and let's get your big day squared away, shall we?